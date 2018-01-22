RVHA Not Under Pressure To Pass 2018 Budget – Amaewhule

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) says it’s not under pressure to pass the 2018 Appropriation Bill.

Majority Leader of the House and Chairman of House Business, Rules and Order, Hon Martins Amaewhule told newsmen at the weekend that the Assembly was taking every necessary step to scrutinise and pass the budget into law.

He said, “for us at the Rivers State House of Assembly, we believe that all the process should be transparent for the citizens to know what we are doing”.

Amaewhule who discountenanced claims by the opposition that the Assembly was being pressured by the governor to pass the budget, disclosed that the 8th Assembly was poised to set a record by following the due process. “The appropriation bill is a huge document and has to be looked into extensively. So we will invite all the ministries and parastatals to defend their proposals”.

At the end of the public sittings and defence, the majority leader stated that all contributions will be forwarded to the Appropriation Committee and there will be debate on the floor for more amendments.

“Rivers State House of Assembly is making sure that the budget process is participating and we are setting a pace among all the States House of Assembly in approving budget”, Amaewhule stated.

He said the goal of the process was to ensure that the interest of Rivers people were covered in the budget, since the bill was the economic blueprint for the State in 2018.

On his part, Chairman House Committee on Information and Training, Hon Sam Ogoh explained that the House had decided to ensure that the Appropriation Bill is given thorough attention as a way giving equal development to all parts of the state.

Ogeh disclosed that there will be strict budget monitoring and implementation as the House was ready to carry out its oversight functions.

He therefore urged members of the public and non-governmental organisations to make their inputs as public hearing commences over the budget.