RSU VC Bags POLAC Award

The Vice chancellor of Rivers State University, Nkpolu Orowurukwo, Port Harcourt, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia has been conferred with the United Nations Positive Livelihood Center (POLAC) Ambassador Award.

Presenting the award at a brief ceremony at the Vice Chancellors office at the university last Monday in Port Harcourt, the Coordinator, Dr Jerry Abiri said the award was bestowed on the RSU VC due to his achievements in his chosen profession as well as his immense contributions to the development of humanity in society.

Abiri opined that the Vice Chancellor had within the short period in the office evolved various developmental projects in the university as well as ensured industrial harmony and stability in the institution.

Receiving the award, the RSU Vice Chancellor, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia, said he was humbled by the distinguished award bestowed on him by the POLAC organisation and added that the award would spur him to do more in his determination and commitment to make the university among the best in the country.

The Vice Chancellor, however dedicated the award to the state chief executive, Chief Barr, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, whom he said appointed him to serve as the Vice chancellor of the famous university in Africa.