RSG, World Bank Flag Off Water Project In Eleme Community …As Council Seals Off Two Boreholes

The Rivers State Government in conjunction with the World Bank and the European Union (EU) has flagged-off the construction of a water project in Agbi Community in Eleme Local Government Area.

Also flagged-off is the construction of a befitting civic centre for the community.

The projects valued at the cost of N10 million is under the State Employment and Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) Programme.

Project Director, Community Driven Development Social Project Implementation Unit (CDDS-PIU), Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Sir. ThankGod Amaewhule said that the programme is part of the commitment by the present Administraion to improve the livelihood of Rivers people in the rural communities of the state.

amaewhule said that the water project will improve the community’s access to quality drinking water, thereby checking water borne diseases in the area.

“I believe the civic centre and water project will be beneficial to the community.

“For instance, the civic centre will provide a meeting place for the community which will foster cohesiveness and unity.

“The water project will enable the community have access to clean water thereby eradicating the incidence of water borne diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery and any other water-borne related diseases” he said.

Meanwhile, two water projects located at Ekpanbala and Alo Ebo section of Agbi community in Eleme have been purportedly sealed off by the Eleme Local Government Council.

Information obtained by The Tide indicated that the two boreholes contain benzynes, thereby making it harmful for the community.

Sources informed The Tide that the inhabitants of Agbi were drinking from the two water boreholes ignorant of the presence of benzynes until their attention was drawn to it by officials, of the council.

They noted that since then, the community had not had any source of drinking water until the present move by the Rivers State Government and World Bank to construct a new water project in the area.