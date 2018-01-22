Monarch Sues For Peace, Unity

The people of Ele Community in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area have been enjoined to embrace peace and unity in order to move the area to an enviable height.

The Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo gave the advice when chiefs, elders and the people of Ele community led by their traditional ruler, King Felix Okuru, Apina VII, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Ogu over the weekend.

Nimenibo said he was happy to see the chiefs, elders and the people of Ele Kingdom, led by their Amanyanabo, on a courtesy visit. According to him, Ogu and Ele communities are one family despite the misunderstandings, adding that there are always problems when a new king or chief is to be coronated or installed.

The Ogu monarch thanked the people of Ele Kingdom for their show of respect and loyalty stressing that his doors were open for them as a father, and further urged them to also co-operate and support their king for a successful and peaceful reign.

In his response, the Amanyanabo of Ele Kingdom, King Felix Okuru, Apina VII said the first class status of King Nimenibo Loko IX was a pride to both the Ogu and Ele kingdoms as well as the Wakirike ethnic nationality, and appealed to him to carry his community along in the scheme of things.

He said he was ready to work with him to take Ogu and Ele Kingdoms to an enviable position.

Earlier in their separate speeches, Chief Joseph Oloye Buloabere, Chief Onumodu Sample Amaitarime and Eleni Amakiri disclosed that the paramount ruler of Ele Kingdom, King Felix Okuru was unanimously coronated on September 9, 2017 at their Ele ancestral home which was massively attended, adding that they were in his palace to formally present their king to him in line with their customs and tradition.

They reiterated that Ogu and Ele communities were of one parenthood despite what had happened and prayed that the existing unity and peace which had brought developments to the communities be sustained.

Highlight of the day was a procession led by the Ele monarch, his Council of Chiefs and Elders, women and youths through major roads in Ogu amidst singing and dancing to the palace of the Amanyanabo of Ogu kingdom.