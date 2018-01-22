Monarch Cautions On Land Speculation In Community

The Onye Ishi Agwuru-Igbo Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Samuel Ndiwe Amaechi has advised those acquiring lands in all the communities within the Igbo Kingdom to ensure that they follow the stipulated customary and traditional rules in land transactions.

Amaechi said for any land purchased or acquired in the area to be considered valid and acceptable, it must receive the consent of the traditional head of the community who must sign on the land agreement documents.

The Onye Ishi Agwuru Igbo Kingdom stated this at his palace in Umuokwa Edegelem Igbo Etche yesterday, after an extra ordinary meeting of Igbo Kingdom Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Council held to receive some factional community chiefs who came to pledge their allegiance to his leadership, as the King of Igbo Kingdom in Etche LGA.

The King stated that some of the crisis witnessed in the area in the past were attributed to land buying and selling adding, that some lands were sold to two or more people.

According to him, the decision was reached by the Igbo Kingdom Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Council in other to avert future crisis as well as to ensure that land buyers within the various communities are secured and guaranteed from the hands of dubious land owners.

He averred that the council under his watch will declare any land transaction entered in the area without the approval and signatory of the traditional head of that community where the land was purchased as illegal and urged members of the public, especially those who transact on land business in the area to adhere to this council resolution.

Addressing journalists on the outcome of the meeting, His Royal Highness Eze Charles Nwala, the Onye-Ishi Ala Chokocho told journalists that the meeting was specifically called to receive some chiefs who came to pledge their loyalty to the leadership of King Samuel Amaechi and Igbo Kingdom Traditional Rulers’ and Chiefs Council.

Eze Nwala who gave the names of the returnee chiefs as, Chief Samuel Achonwa, Sunday Nwala from Egwi communities while Chief Azuta Emmanuel and Augustine Nwugha are of Opiro communities, adding that the four Chiefs who were received at the council meeting of Sunday had allegedly been in the opposing camp led by one Chief Nweke Onyeche whom he said had been contending the position with the regent, King Amaechi.

According to him, the return of the four mentioned chiefs was an indication that final peace has returned the Igbo Kingdom traditional rulers and Chiefs council, adding that all their privileges and rights due them would be restored back to them.

Responding in behalf of the returnee Chiefs, Chief Samuel Achonwa said they are back to join their fellow chiefs in developing the area adding that they have remained chiefs of their villages despite the interests.