MDAs Begin 2018 Budget Defence In Rivers

The various ministries, departments and agencies of the Rivers State Government, will today, commence the defence of their budgets for the fiscal year 2018 at different public hearings of the Rivers State House of Assembly, in Port Harcourt.

A time table made available to The Tide, last Friday, indicated that the budget defence is in line with the provisions of the law and in keeping with the House of Assembly’s desire to avail the public opportunity to make their inputs into the configuration of the 2018 state budget before its passage by the House.

The detailed time table shows that the Deputy Governor’s Office, Rivers State Boundary Commission, Rivers State Boundary Commission will defend their allocations at the Committee Room 2 by 9am, while the Special Adviser on Conflict Resolution, SA on Project Costing and Due Process, Rivers State Social Services Contributory Trust Fund, SA of Federal Government Projects, SA on Labour Relations, SA on Security, SA on Corporate Matters, SA on NDDC will take their turn at the Committee Room 3 at the same time.

It further shows that the Ministry of Commerce, Rivers State Investment Agency, Rivers State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Directorate for Corporate Development, SA on SMEs will defend their budgets at the Committee Room 4 by 9am; Ministry of Information and Communications, Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation, Rivers State Printing Press, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Rivers State Television, Special Adviser on Donor Agency & International Dev Matters will be at the Committee Room 5 by 9am to defend their budgets; while the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Rivers State Internal Revenue Service, Treasury Dept, SA on Revenue Matters, Debt Management Dept, Body of Appeal Tax Commissioners will take their turns at the Committee Room 6.

The Ministry of Justice, Rivers State High court, Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal, Rivers State Judicial Service Commission will be at the Committee Room 7 by 9am; Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Local Government Pensions Board, SA on Pleasure Park Administration will be at the Committee Room 1 by 1pm; just as the Ministry of Works, Rivers State Road Maintenance Agency, SA on Special Projects will be at the Committee Room 4 by 1pm.

Others include the Ministry of Power, SA on Public Assets Maintenance, SA on Regional Integration/Cooperation, which will defend at the Committee Room 5, by 1pm; Office of the Head of Service, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Rivers State Pensions Board, SA on Pension Matters will meet at the Committee Room 6 by 1pm; Ministry of Youth Development, Ministry of Employment Generation and Empowerment, Coordinator, Able Seamen Motor/Oiler Training Programme, SA on Special Safety Nets/Empowerment will defend their budgets at the Committee Room 7 by 1pm; while the Ministry of Sports, Rivers State Sports Institute, Isaka, Rivers State Stadia Authority, Rivers State Sports Council will be at the Committee Room 1 by 9am to defend their budgets.