… Lists Gains Of Safe Driving Operation

The Rivers State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Etuk Imoh has said that the operation zero tolerance declared on safe driving on Port Harcourt road had yielded massive result on road safety success.

Imoh gave the hint last Wednesday in a media chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

He noted that there was a great difference between the zero tolerance declared in December and January 2017, and that of December and January 2018.

According to him, the people injured in road traffic crashes during operation zero tolerance between December 19, 2016 and January 15, 2017 were 22, while only a total of 15 persons were injured during the operation between December 19, 2017 and January 2018.

The Rivers FRSC boss also noted that the number of vehicles involved in road traffic crashes during the operation zero tolerance between December 19, 2016 and January 15, 2017 were 8, while a total of 8 vehicles were also involved in road traffic crashes between December 19, 2017 and January 15, 2018.

The Traffic Chief further explained that from January to December 2016 a total of 94 road traffic crashes occurred with 219 persons injured which involved 633 persons and 161 vehicles.

Etuk stressed that from January to December 2017, a total number of 92 road traffic crashes occurred with 240 persons injured, which involved 518 persons and 154 vehicles.

He called on motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulation on the highways in a bid to ensure safety of travelers.

The traffic chief commended other sister organisations for their cooperation with FRSC, which he noted had also made it possible for the organisation to record success.

The FRSC Commander said that the Corps had liaised with the relevant authorities to provide the necessary road signs as part of effort to provide for road users on the roads.

Etuk stated that the Corps was still enforcing the order on the installation of speed limit device in commercial vehicles, adding that speed was a major cause in the occurrence of road traffic crashes.

Collins Barasimeye & Enoch Epelle