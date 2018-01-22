Lawmaker Happy Over Appointment

The lawmaker representing Port Harcourt Constituency 1 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Victoria Wobo Nyeche has described her appointment as Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs, and recognition accorded other APC lawmakers in the House as a welcome development.

Nyeche who stated this over the weekend said the new turn of events in the hallowed chamber was a welcome development and will improve legislative business.

According to her, “I see it as a welcome development because as legislators, one of the ways to serve our people is through committee work and without being a member of a committee, you cannot carry out oversight functions”

“It is a good thing that things are being done in a more transparent manner. We hold the mandate of the people and anything being denied you as a representative is actually being denied your people”, she said.

She however traced societal failure to lack of women empowerment, assuring that her committee will soon embark on a familiarisation and fact finding visit to the Ministry of Women Affairs to ascertain their challenges.

The legislator said she would not relent on her purposeful and legislative work for the benefit of her constituency and Rivers State at large.

The Rivers State House of Assembly is being dominated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while the All Progressives Congress (APC) has about six lawmakers.