Kudos To Gogo-Jaja

I decided to put this piece together only after I had a robust discussion with a friend who threatened to withdraw his child from a private school because of the bludgeoning fees charged by the school. I need not state that excessive fees demanded by private schools in Rivers State keep recurring but thank God, the Rivers State Government has eventually promised to intervene.

Some parents and guardians are opposed to these outrageous fees because they believe the stupendous amounts paid as fees do not correspond with what children at primary and secondary school levels should remunerate.

That is why the Rivers State Government, through the Ministry of Education, has decided to step in to obviate the ugly trend. A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, indicated that the state government would review fees charged by private schools in the state.

The commissioner’s statement is captured succinctly: “We assure parents and guardians that the state Ministry of Education will look into the fees being charged by private schools. This is because parents and guardians are complaining that they are paying high tuition fees.

“This is worrisome because services being rendered pupils and students are not commensurate with the tuition fees the schools are charging. Looking at what is happening in the system, one will discover that parents pay close to N100,000 per term in secondary schools. Moreover, before the end of the term, the same parents engage private lesson teachers who receive as much as N50,000 to N60,000 per term.”

Hon. Gogo-Jaja’s proactive approach to the matter is very apt and commendable. Indeed, there is need to inhibit this precarious torrent. As the establishment regulating the education sector in the state, it is appropriate for the ministry to do its job of supervising, not only public schools, but private institutions as well and that includes the fees they charge. This will protect Nigerians who have children or wards in these schools from being leveraged.

The world over, education is seen as the gateway to a better life and Nigerians are not left behind in the desire to acquire quality education for their children. Unfortunately, proprietors or possessors of primary and secondary schools in the state have taken advantage of this quest for sound education to fleece parents/guardians.

The fact that quality education is expensive doesn’t validate the demand by private schools for unaffordable school fees. Surprisingly, despite the unconscionable amount charged by these private and mission schools, some other parents justify the enormous lots of money being paid.

These parents endorse pricey charges because they believe by that the schools are better managed and equipped. They equally claim that the high charges enable the schools to attain higher standards, perform better in public examinations and have less disciplinary complications than their public schools correlates.

This is consternating. If parents would ratiocinate in this way, how then can exploitation in the private school system in Rivers State end? Can we see why it is hard for the obnoxious habit to cease despite efforts by the government to terminate it?

While the state government has always emphasised the need to curb exorbitant fees, the schools in question have cleverly devised other means of manipulating parents. For instance, additional extortions are perpetrated through high cost of textbooks, development levies, sports wears and uniforms, among others. This sophisticated fraud has consistently defied government’s attention.

However, I am quite aware that some private schools owners blame the development on the high cost of infrastructure like electricity, potable water, security, high taxes and sundry materials which the schools provide to enhance good learning environment. But the question is: are the services rendered by the schools proportionate to the preposterous amounts collected as fees?

I have also observed that enormous fees are charged in some cases because of the competitions that exist among private schools. Schools that pay higher salaries attract better and most qualified teachers. And this roundly resonates with the fees.

What is glaring from the entire scenario is the failure of the public school system in our state. Therefore, the challenge is that private schools owners in Rivers State have to render their institutions affordable for the benefit of all Nigerians.

But the greater challenge is that the Rivers State Government has to scrupulously equip public schools to enable them compete favourably with their private schools counterparts.

Arnold Alalibo