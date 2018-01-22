FRSC To Establish Offices In Two Rivers LGAs

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it would set up licence production offices in Ahoada and Bonny Local Local Government Areas of Rivers State before the end of March, 2018.

Corps Marshall of the commission, Boboye Oyeyermi made this known when he led a delegation of the organisation on a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike last week.

Oyeyemi noted that the setting up of licence production offices would enhance the issuance of licence to residents living around those localities.

The Corps Marshall called for partnership between the state and the commission in the areas of number plate production and production and erection of road signs across the state to properly instruct road users on road traffic code.

He said that such partnership would help improve the revenue base of the state as well as reduce road accidents.

Oyeyemi used the opportunity to commend Governor Wike for helping to enhance the job of the FRSC through the construction and rehabilitation of nearly all the roads in the state.

He thanked the governor for accepting their request for the visit and the warm reception accorded them while praying God to continue to assist the governor in the discharge of his duties.

Responding, Governor Wike thanked the FRSC Corps Marshall for the visit and directed relevant government offices to provide accommodation to the FRSC number plate production office.

Tonye Nria-Dappa