Fresh PDP Declares Loyalty To Secondus

Members of a minor splinter group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have cancelled their plans to inaugurate a parallel National Working Committee (NWC), today.

The announcement was made last Saturday after a truce was reached at the residence of former National Chairman of PDP, Okwesilieze Nwodo, in Abuja.

The members of the group, tagged Fresh PDP, led by Olukayode Akindele, also dissolved their group, and pledged loyalty to the Uche Secondus-led PDP, saying the party remains united.

Speaking at the end of the closed-door meeting, Akindele said they were collapsing into the main NWC of the party after receiving words of assurance from PDP leaders.

He said that they were forced to form Fresh PDP because of acts of impunity in the party.

“We have received assurances from our leaders here that this will be addressed.

“While today marks the end of Fresh PDP, it brings a PDP that is caring and wants to address issues that may affect it in the primaries.

“We have been having these meetings for a long time. An executive meeting was held at 5am today (Saturday) in the interest of the nation and the party so that we won’t have a parallel NWC come Monday.

“This group has been cancelled. We have surrendered the list to our leaders here and we want to assure gentlemen of the press that this is the best thing that can happen to PDP.”

Nwodo disclosed that no conditions were given before the dissolution of the Fresh PDP, whom he described as made of enthusiastic youths needed by the party ahead of 2019.

He added that the reconciliatory process enjoyed the backing the national leadership of the party as well as that of the Board of Trustee (BoT).

Nwodo described the development as the best gift PDP could give Nigerians.

“A lot of people thought our house was divided and was about to cascade down.

“But we want to assure you that by God’s mercy and internal reconciliation capacity of the PDP, the cracks that you noticed have been completely sealed off.

“Today the fresh PDP has collapsed and all its members have re-integrated into the mainstream of the PDP.