Expert Seeks Regular Review Of Curriculum

Renowned educationist and Zonal Director of Ministry of Education in Opobo/Nkoro LGA, Senibo Manfred Peterside has called for the regular review of academic curriculum in Nigerian schools with a view to meet up with global standards.

Senibo Peterside opined that society was rapidly changing and as such the country’s institution of learning needs to update their academic content in other not to be relegated to the background and left behind.

He made this call in Opobo Town, Monday in an interview with The tide on the need for the review of educational curriculum in Nigerian schools by government and other stakeholders and explained the need to move beyond working with not only course synopses but to adopting student-friendly teaching methodology.

The educationists enjoined heads of departments in Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions to adopt constructive change that would reposition the nations institutions of higher learning to be of international ratings.

“The curriculum review we had over two years ago call for another review, so it behoves on us to always review our curricula, if we desire to move at the global pace and compete favourably with our peers in other countries”, he added.

According to him, the National Universities Commission (UNC) organised a workshop recently, where academic experts compared notes on how to achieve best standards, adding that NUC has benefitted from the collaboration with notable institutions and organisations in enthroning quality assurance in higher education.

He further stressed the need for ethics and honesty based academics and urged lecturers to live above board sentiments to take unfair advantage of any students in their various institutions of higher learning.

On plagiarism, the educationist warned that plagiarism, lying, deliberate misrepresentation, theft, scientific fraud, cheating, among other lousy habits, should not be condoned in an academic environment.

Bethel Sam Toby