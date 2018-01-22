Committee Recommends Two Deputy Rectors For Ken Poly

The Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Education has proposed the creation of two Deputy Rectors as it submitted its report on the Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Bill, 2017.

Making the presentation on the floor of the House, last Friday, Chairman of the Education Committee, Hon. Farah Dagogo said the committee proposed the creation of two Deputy Rectors for the polytechnic as opposed to one office created in the Bill, under Section 41.

Dagogo explained that having two Deputy Rectors was now a standard practice in Polytechnic Laws, including the Port Harcourt Polytechnic.

According to him,” The offices of the Deputy Rector (Academic) and Deputy Rector (Administration) with their tenures should be created in the Bill under Sections 41 and 42, respectively.

On the thorny issue of name for the Polytechnic host community, Hon Dagogo posited that findings from the Public Hearing the Committee conducted showed that opinions were sharply divided.

He recommended that Bori should be retained to avoid sparking off crises of unimaginable proportion ‘.

“ Bori should be retained as the name of the host community, considering the fact that all government facilities/ institutions within the Bori geographical area have Bori as their host Community. Besides, the consideration of any other name other than Bori has the potential of sparking off a crisis of unimaginable proportion, “ a part of his committee report reads.

If the recommendations see the light of the day, the Deputy Rector (Academic) is expected to act in the absence of the Rector. In the absence of both the Rector and Deputy Rector ( Academic), the Deputy Rector (Administration ) will act in their stead.

Meanwhile, debate on the report has been deferred to the next legislative sitting.