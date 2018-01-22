Bizman Wants IOCs To Build Refineries, Power Plants

An expert in the oil and gas industry and the Group Managing Director of Oilflow Services Limited, Engr Lucky Akhiwu has called on the Federal Government to condition all the International Oil Companies (IOCs) in Nigeria like Shell, Agip and Mobil among others to build two major refineries and a power plant as part of condition for their lease.

He said that if Nigerians must get fuel as cheap as N30 per litre, and petrol made available everywhere, government must have the strong will and good initiative to compel the IOCs to build refineries and power plants, without which their lease will not be renewed.

Akhiwu, who is also the chairman, Technical Committee of Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) and Vice president Forum of South South Chambers of Commerce, disclosed this while speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa noting that such practice is done all over the world.

According to him, if the IOCs are compelled to build two major refineries of 30,000 barrel a day and a power plant in the country, this country would have abundance of fuel which can be sold at N30 per litre, and the business will flourish.

“Let the Federal Government make it a condition for renewal of lease to the IOCs that they must build two major refineries and not a modular one, and a power plant to generate electricity, without which there will be no lease.

“Dangote alone, as a private person, is building a refinery, and he is building it very fast, and why can’t the Federal Government mandate the IOCs to build refineries.

“All the money that the Federal Government has been spending to maintain the refineries is like a waste, which would have been used to build new refineries in the country”, he stated.

On the modular refineries which the Federal Government promised the people of the Niger Delta, the oil firm chief executive said that government was discouraging investors from investing on the project because of the high charge it placed on licencing.

He said the $150,000 charge government placed on obtaining licence for the modular refineries is too high, and was enough discouragement to the communities in the region who want to invest.

According to him, for things to go right and well, government must have the strong will and be decisive in policy making without compromise for any political reason.

Corlins Walter