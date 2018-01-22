Banigo Assures Degema People Of Govt’s Support

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has assured the people of Degema Local Government Area that their welfare was of paramount concern to the state Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Banigo made this known during the distribution of the Christmas largesse given to the people of the local government area by Wike at the Degema Consulate.

Represented by the Peoples Democratic Party Women Leader in DELGA, Hon Ngo Bob-Manuel, Banigo said the governor had directed that the items should be given to all the people without discrimination, noting that the sharing will be done at the unit level of all the wards in the LGA.

Banigo, who urged the people to continue to support Wike to attract more democratic dividends to the area, advised them to conduct themselves with decorum during the sharing, stressing that this was just a tip of the ice berg of better things to come.

In his remarks, the party Chairman, Hon Tonye Tiger said the governor has bought wrappers for all the women in the area in addition to food items and cash, stressing that it behoves on the people sharing the items at the ward and unit levels to do it transparently, irrespective of party affiliations for everybody to feel the impact.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Ward 14, Obuama, DELGA, Ekine Amabara expressed gratitude to Wike for his kind gesture which according to him was unprecedented.