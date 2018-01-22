Ayade Gets Kudos Over Road Project

Some residents of Calabar, Cross River State capital, have commended the state government for commencing the dualisation of the Calabar-Odukpani federal highway.

The residents, including motorists who made the commendation in separate interviews with newsmen yesterday in Calabar, noted that the project was long overdue.

Mr Edim Effiong, a bus driver plying the route, said that the state government’s decision to dualise the road would put an end the hours of gridlock experienced on the highway.

According to Effiong, the road has been a dead trap to motorists with many failed culverts and gullies.

The road has been in a deplorable condition for years now, leading to accidents and loss of lives and property.

“The Odukpani Calabar highway is known for traffic hold-ups and heavy traffic.

“Several administrations promised to dualise this road but failed. I am happy that Governor Ayade has now mobilised contractors to site and we can see the massive work going on there.

“This road, if completed, will make movement easy for residents of the state and those from the neighbouring states.

“If the governor can complete this project accordingly, he would have succeeded in writing his name in the sand of times,’’ he said.

Another resident, Mr Patrick Obinna of Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS), said the commencement of the project showed the commitment of the state government to the people’s welfare.

Obinna said that the dualisation would end the ordeal experienced by motorists and commuters plying the road.

“This road has been a source of concern to transporters and commuters. Last year, some of us spent almost two days on this road when two trucks collided’’, he said.

Mrs Jennifer Okon who resides in Mile 8 area, said that the dualisation project would ease the difficulty experienced by motorists on the road.

Okon urged the state government to strictly monitor the contractors to ensure the completion of the work according to specification and on time.