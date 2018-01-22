Amaechi’s Govt Looted N15bn RSU’s Relocation Fund – VC

Authorities of the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu-Orowurukwo, Port Harcourt have said that the N15billion released by the former administration of Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for the initial relocation of three faculties of the institution to Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Government Area is nowhere to be found.

It would be recalled that the immediate past state governor had within the beginning of the second term of his administration released N15 billion to a steering committee saddled with the relocation of the then Rivers State University of Science and Technology to Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Blessing Chimezie Didia who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with The Tide in his office in Port Harcourt, last Friday, said such relocation project was a scam, adding that the released N15bn had not been traced by the university management.

He disclosed that the amount in question was actually released by the then governor Amaechi but was signed and collected, adding that no project or job was done in that regard either within the existing University campus or anywhere else

According to him, elephant and un-existing projects were only calculated to siphon and loot the treasury of the state government.

The RSU Vice Chancellor berated the past administration for contemplating to relocate the institution without considering the negative impact such policy would have had on the entire university system.

“It is foolhardly and unthinkingable that anybody would have come up with such policy to relocate the university. If such had happened, the school would have lost accreditation of all the departments and a lot of money would have also been lost”, he stated.

He disclosed that prior to his assumption as the Vice Chancellor, the university used to have three campuses in Onne, Degema and Abua, adding that only the Onne Campus could be traced.

The Vice Chancellor however said efforts are being made by his administration to resuscitate the Onne Campus which used to house theFaculty of Agriculture.

The former provost of College of Medical School University of Port Harcourt told The Tide that his administration has fought hard to stamp out cultism and other anti-social vices in the institution adding that the entire University environment now enjoys peace.

“The university exists among the state. The cultists in the communities are students and as such, there are every tendencies of such happening in the school. We are not relenting. As we speak, there are no more killings in the school again. Yes, there may be some form of scaling the fences, but any student caught in such act will be punished and expelled from the University:,

He thanked the State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike for the tremendous support to the on-going transformation and developments in the school even as he enjoined private and corporate organizations to join in the effort to develop the University.