… ‘Unity Road ‘Il Boost Economic Activities’

The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Dumnamene Dekor has said that the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Unity Road would boost economic activities in the area when completed.

The Commissioner made the ascertain when he visited the construction site to ascertain the level of work done on the road so far, Wednesday.

According to him, “the completion of this road will boost economic activities within the area.”

Dekor commended Governor Nyesom Wike an the construction of the Unity Road, describing it as a huge achievement as it connects three local government areas of the state.

He expressed satisfaction on the level of work done on the Opobo axis of the road, noting, “looking at the length of work done so far on Opobo Town axis, the people can drive their cars into town, the era of accessing Opobo town through water will be in the past as soon as the job is completed”, adding that the road would be ready for commissioning before the end of 2018.

Earlier, an indigene of Opobo Town and Commissioner for Education, Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, had conveyed the appreciation of the people to the Governor Wike-led administration for making communities within the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area easily accessible by land.

According to him, “as a cabinet member of Wike’s administration, I will beat my chest and say that Governor Wike has committed more funds in road construction since his assumption of office than the immediate past administration”.

Also speaking, the member representing Opobo/Nkoro Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Adonye Diri, lauded the Governor for his developmental strides across the State.

He said, “I am happy that my constituency is part of this epoch achievement and I appeal to all sons and daughters of Opobo/Nkoro to support this dream”.

Tonye Nria-Dappa