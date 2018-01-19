PH Airport Users Boo Contractor Over Arrival Terminal Project

It was like a show of shame for the contractor handling the construction of the arrival terminal building, at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, Inter-Bau Construction Limited, as users of the airport openly booed at their workers for gross delay in completing the job on schedule.

The Tide also gathered that one of the reasons for the open reactions of some airport users against Inter-Bau on Tuesday was due to the comment made by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi over the work, when he paid an unscheduled visit to the place.

Some of the users in their rage said “this delay is too much, we want this work finished and delivered.

“Finish this work or refund the money, we do not want much story anymore, let the work be done, we want to see the finished work”, they demanded.

The minister of Transportation had during his unscheduled visit last weekend and after visiting and inspecting the project site said that he was not owing the contractor any money and wondered why the project was being delayed continuously.

The Project Supervisor of the construction firm, Engr Moses Nweke, in a separate interview with The Tide, had said that his company was still being owned some money for the project.

According to him, the initial time schedule to deliver the job was delayed by the federal government, before the present administration.

He said, even though the present administration had money to the company, there was need to review the cost, because cost of materials then is no more the same at the moment.

Nweke lamented that the company was not finding things easy this time, even when they had imported some items needed for the job which he said are in the store, as some were getting spoilt due to weather.

Corlins Walter