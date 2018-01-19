Oba Denies Giving Don Waney Chieftaincy Title

The Oba (Eze-Ogba) of Ogbaland, Sir Chukumela Nnam Obi II has denied bestowing any chieftaincy title on the outlaw, Late Mr Johnson Ejima Igwedibia popularly known in his criminal world as Don Waney.

Don Waney, a notorious kidnapper, serial killer, cultist and ritualist, was killed a few weeks ago by combined efforts of security agents.

The Ogba monarch, a former Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers who was reacting to a photo news of late Don Waney on the back page of a local tabloid, (not The Tide) captioned ”Don Wanny in traditional attire when he received chieftaincy title of Eze Ome Udo 1 of ONELGA (Peace Maker of ONELGA) at the palace of Oba of Ogbaland”.

Oba Chukumela Nnam Obi II, life-patron of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in a press release, he personally signed, noted that he never conferred, approved or authorised any person or persons to confer chieftaincy title on the kidnap kingpin while he was alive and wondered where the author got the false information.

“I will not have done such honour to a notorious criminal, knowing full well the negative impression such will have on the revered institution of Ogba culture”.

He reiterated that not every person who wore traditional attire was conferred with chieftaincy title by the Oba of Ogbaland.

He described “the publication as not only embarrassing, fabrication of falsehood but wicked incitement, malicious and planned attempt to tarnish his image and therefore requested the author of the publication to retract it and apologise publicly within seven days in three national newspapers, three local dailies and two electronic media or face libel suit.