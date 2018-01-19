Must Watch Upcoming Nigeria tv Shows

There are quite a number of Nigeria Television shows you should be excited about this 2018.

These series feature an array of talented actors and are produced and directed by renowned film makers who have helmed critically acclaimed projects in the past.

They are:

Bankers NGR : The Majid Okwo’s TV series feature an array of talented actors including: Ego Boyo and Joke Silver, whose fans in the 90’s will remember from violated, as Peggy and Myra respectively.The stories also star Ashionye Michelle Raccah, Daniel Effiong, Roseline Afije, Seun Kentebe, Rita Edward, Ayobamc AYoola, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Rita Dominic, Zaineb Balogun, Segun Arinze and Charles Etubiebc.

Bankers NGR follows the activities of staff of a fictional bank called Sun Country Bank, the beautiful cast and meriously recessed teasers are enough reasons to be Excited.

Castle And Castle: Ebony life TV is working on Nigeria’s first legal drama series starring, Richard Mofe- Damijo (RMD) and Dakore Egbuson- Akande as Mr. and Mrs. Castle. The series follows a married couple, Remi castle and her husband Tega two lawyers who run a successful practice in Lagos, while Tega is passionate about human rights.

Kemi Prefers clients with deep pockets and pay massive retainers. Their marriage is put to the test as a host of family issues crop up and affect their work. Produced by Isioma Osaje and Temidayo Abudu, Castle is directed by Niyi Akinmolayan,Tope Oshion and Kenneth Gyang.

The series also features Eku Edewor,Deyemi Okanlawon, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Ade Laoye, Diipo Ayo Adeusi, Anee Icha, Denola Grey Efe.

MR Family: Over two decades later Richard Mofe- Damijo and Ego Boyo who are memorably remembered for their roles in Violated and pop- culture staple checkmate’ team up for Mr. Family for success. The upcoming TV series which also mark RMD’S debut as a producer is yet to get a release date, but fans of Checkmate’ have something to be excited about.