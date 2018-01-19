Manager Wants Owerri Airport To Be Like MMIA

The Airport Manager, Sam Mbakwe International Airport Owerri, Henry Efobi has said that his focus and dream is to make the airport to be like the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos or the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Efobi who disclosed this to newsmen in an interview in Owerri, on Tuesday, said he want the airport to be a beautiful place where passengers can relax in a chilly environment, so that they could tell others when they go.

“My dream is to make the Sam Mbakwe Airport to be more flourishing, so that FAAN would make their money while passengers would also have a beautiful place where they can relax in a chilly environment.

“We want to do it in such a manner that when they go, they tell others.

My message is that I want stakeholders to pray for us, for God to give us the wisdom and proper direction to make their passage in this airport a very formidable and sweet memory.

“I want them to sell this airport to other passengers. Let the good image of this airport be spread all over”, he said.

On the relationship of the airport authorities with other aviation agencies with the Sam Mbakwe airport, Efobi said that their relationship was amazing.

He said they had a venue where they meet, especially the airport security committee meeting which is held once every month and that issues were being discussed at the meeting, among them.

On how they are coping with power supply, the airport manager noted that such has been a difficult matter, because they did not have dedicated lines.

He said the pressure was high on them, because Independent Power Generation had not been helping.