Go Round FC Secures Victory In Omoku

Adelani Adeseun scored the only goal of the game in the 17th minute to hand NPFL new boys, Go Round FC its first ever win in the top flight against Akwa United.

It was Solomon Nwachukwu who drove into the Akwa United box, losing the ball in the process, but a mix up between goalkeeper, Olorunleke and his defenders ensured that Adelani got the last ball to put his side one goal up early in the game.

Coach of Go Round FC, Ngozi Elechi had to make a late change from his starting line up as captain Nelson Esor had to be taken a few hours to kick off as an old injury relapsed.

As such he was forced to change from the diamond 4-4-2 he played in Jos against Wikki Tourists to a 4-3-3 with Adelani, George Vincent and Solomon Nwachukwu leading the midfield and the trio of Stanley Worlu, Uchenna Ezeala and Morris Chukwu in midfield.

In the 27th minute, Odinaka Onyirumba was forced to make a franctic clearance after goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali was forced to save from point blank range a header from a corner kick.

A forced change due to injury saw George Vincent taken off in the 36th minute for Okon Otop, but nothing was enough to change the score line that remained 0-0 at half time.

At the restart, Abdu Maikaba made two changes, Christian Pyagbara replacing Haggai Katoh and Michael Ibe in for Christopher Lolo.

Okon Otop had a chance to make it 2-0 in the 50th minute when Nwachukwu’s cross field pass freed him in the Akwa United penalty area but the striker shot wide when it would have been easier to score.

Three minutes later, it was Christian Pyagbara who had his chance to draw his side level.

He stylishly went past the Chile Azu and Onyirumba Odinaka in the Go Round defence but shot wide with just keeper, Nwabali to beat.

It was Nwabali again who got edgy with the ball in the 67th minute as he kicked a back pass to him onto the path of Victor Mbaoma even with no pressure but the player failed to score even though there was no one in the post.

With twelve minutes left on the clock, Akwa United took off Ubong Friday for Adeshina Gata, Morris Chukwu got a red card for rough play and then Akwa United captain, Otobong Effion was yellow carded with eight minutes left to play.

Stanley “Obasanjo” Worlu beat Olorunleke from thirty yards but his effort ricochet off the upright as Go Round FC held on for a famous win in their first ever NPFL season.

Elechi admitted that his players were jittery in the first halt but finally picked up to take the win.

“It was a very difficult match and from day one we knew it was going to be tough. I commend my boys for putting up a fight especially in the second half and I am happy the efforts paid off,” Elechi said.

Abdu Maikaba of Akwa United described Go Round FC as a good side that could even get better.

“They are a good team but we must understand that they just came in to the top division. I believe that with more matches they will do better.

“My side is also good but with the style of football we play, the pitch did not help matters,” Maikaba said.