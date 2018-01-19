GDI Endorses Wike For Second Term

Going by his people-oreinted programmes, the Grassroots Development Initiatives (GDI), Opobo / Nkoro chapter has formally endorsed Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for a second term.

The group which consists of supporters from the 11 Wards, politicians, especially those from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the LGA, captains of industry, the academia, religious bodies and the traditional institutions, among other stakeholders had indicated their support for the governor. In an address at a rally in Opobo Town recently, Coordinator of GDI in the local government, Engr Abraham Uranta said that the governor had all the time accorded Opobo/Nkoro people fair treatment through projects execution and appointments.

He said they would be sending notice to the governor’s opponents that there would be no vacancy in the Brick House in 2019.

Addressing the mammoth crowd in Opobo Town, Governor Nyesom Wike assured the people of the LGA that if he returned to power in next year’s gubernatorial election in the state, he would deliver more quality projects and programmes in the area. Wike pointed out that Opobo / Nkoro people who stood by him in 2015 during the governorship electon, should repeat the feat and reassured them of his commitment to the transformation of the LGA in particular and Rivers State in general. The governor who was represented at the rally by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Engr Emeka Woke added that if the 2019 general polls would be based on votes, it would be difficult for the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to win elections.