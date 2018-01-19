Enough Of Fulanis’ Genocide

From all indications, a new terrorist group distinct from the dreaded Boko Haram has emerged in Nigeria as the country continues to grapple with its share of global terrorists attacks.

But the authorities which apparently have not learnt any lesson from the Boko Haram phenomenon appear unwilling to put a stop to the carnage that Fulani herdsmen have inflicted on the nation and are still inflicting on Nigerians coupled with their audacious temerity to unleash mayhem on innocent, law-abiding and peace-loving people.

With the November 2015 reports which rated Fulani herdsmen as deadlier than Boko Haram, the Islamic State in Iran and Syria (ISIS) and Al-Shabah and other militant groups from West Africa, The Tide would have thought the Buhari-led APC government would have immediately arrested the situation by waging a comprehensive war that will lead to a permanent solution to the problem.

Before their recent onslaught, little was known about them in the area of visiting high level of brigandage against local civilian populations.

The Tide wishes to state that the attacks have become fiercer now than before as on daily basis suspected Fulani herdsmen kill at will and are reported to have continually killed defenceless Nigerians, particularly in Benue, Nasarawa, Yobe, Adamawa, and Taraba States, even as other parts of the country have also come under their needless brutality.

The most pathetic aspect of the whole issue is the blatant manner in which the unprovoked attacks are carried out on defenceless, peace-loving and law-abiding members of communities across the geo-political zones of the country as well as the impunity with which the herdsmen operate. Children are not spared in this high level violence as many have been hacked down by the marauders in cold blood.

We recall that Fulani herdsmen move about with sticks and short machetes just as a last resort and for genuine reasons but certainly not to use these to hack down innocent persons. However, these days, herdsmen reportedly move about with high calibre weapons that can do maximum damage to defenceless citizens.

We urge the authorities to checkmate the importing of mercenaries into the country to cause mayhem. That over 4,000 people have been killed by Fulani herdsmen in the past two years, as documented by both local and foreign groups, leaves much to be desired.

It is really disturbing to see children, women and old people being killed in cold blood for no reason or fault of theirs while security agents who are supposed to be the beacon of hope for the oppressed, truamatised, weak, poor and marginalized look the other way as this brigandage goes on daily.

We condemn the move by the Federal Government to create “cattle colonies”, as a solution to the incessant bloodshed. We are of the belief that things may have long gone beyond that era with the rapidly exploding population and climate change.

We wonder why it appears that the Federal Government is much more interested in the lives of cattle than those of human beings, especially when Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State was said to have recently paid compensations to the Fulani herdsmen.

Rather than that, we call on the Federal Government to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the masterminds of these dastardly acts visited on the nation. Further handling of the Fulani herdsmen menace with kid’s glove will pose serious threat to the unity and security of the country.

Therefore, security agencies must stand up for the nation and her populace by performing their duties creditably, especially when it comes to fostering national cohesion and quelling insurrection. Enough of this Fulanis’ genocide.

The President Buhari-led Federal Government should wake up from its slumber and squarely face the responsibility of protecting the lives and property of citizens and ensure that those communities that have been ravaged by the Fulani herdsmen are rebuilt and those displaced resettled with immediate effect.