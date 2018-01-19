Don Wants FG To Equip Police

As the spate of violence and killings continue to rise in the country, a senior lecturer in the Department of Banking and Finance, Prof Ayodele Momodu has called on the Federal Government to re-organise the police force and equip it to meet current challenges.

Momoh, who spoke to The Tide exclusively at his office last Wednesday, averred that the frequent use of army and other security forces to quell and tackle security challenges was an indication that the police is ill equipped.

He said, “They must improve the police force because their working condition is pitiable. The average Nigerian needs the police more than they need any other security but because they are poorly equipped that is why we call in the army often”.

The university lecturer stated that most of the country’s security budget had been expended on other security agencies, with the police having nothing and left to rot.

He argued that most of the civil unrest and violence could be tackled with a well -equipped police force with modern gadgets to monitor all nooks and crannies of the country.

Against this backdrop, he commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for always providing the necessary logistics and support to the police, and other security agencies in the state.

“For me, N22billion is not even enough considering the current security challenges, besides that you should know that security is a major economic factor that regulates business and other economic activities”, he said.

Momodu commended Wike for the urban renewal efforts witnessed in the city and other parts of the state, while explaining that roads and other infrastructure are key drivers of economic activities in any state.

“The governor has done well in roads, and we can see the feasible evidence in education, especially tertiary and secondary education”, he further noted.

The University lecturer however advised government to improve on health care delivery, “there is so much to do to improve the quality of life and the citizenry should be able to access health care”.