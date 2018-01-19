Council Lauds RSG Over 2018 Budget

The Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), Rivers State chapter has lauded the Rivers State Government over the 2018 budget estimate as recently presented by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday, the State chairman of the union, Comrade Chukwu Emecheta said that the budget tagged “Budget of Consolidation, Advancement and Empowerment” would help in the development of the state.

Chukwu said the budget estimate of N510 billion with the allocation of N379,997,687,404.00 for capital expenditure would help the present administration complete and commission many development projects it embarked upon.

He said that the state of infrastructure in Rivers State would be greatly improved, including projects abandoned by the previous administration and some other decaying structures.

On the recurrent expenditure, for which the state government budgeted N132 billion, the union leader urged the state governor to ensure that backlog of workers salaries, promotion and sundry payments are promptly cleared from the estimated recurrent expenditure.

He lamented that promotion arrears of workers in the state public service have not been implemented for sometime now by the government, but praised the state government for its commitment and prompt payment of salaries to the workers.

The union leader enjoined the civil servants to be dedicated and remain committed to their duties, adding that the union leaders are dialoguing with the state government with a view to clearing all outstanding workers arrears.

Philip Okparaji