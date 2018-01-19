Churchill Seeks Court Injunction Against Tonto Dike’s Reality Show

It seems things are getting worse with Tonto Dike and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill as Churchill appears to have gone to court to seek an injunction against Tonto’s upcoming reality show, his reason being that his son, King Andre’s image may be exploited for financial gains.

Recall that it was earlier reported that popular actress, Tonto Dike was set to start a reality show (King Tonto) on Linda Ikeji TV. The reality show will show fans her life behind the scenes and it will also feature her son, King Andre. But several sources are reporting that if her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has his way, this wouldn’t be the case and the reality show will not see the light of the day.

This is because Churchill is seeking a court injunction against the show because his son’s image may be exploited for financial gains.

A trailer had been released of the upcoming reality show and it was in it that the actress revealed that she had plastic surgery which cost her N5 million.

Tonto is yet to respond to this new development as at the time of writing this report.