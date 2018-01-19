Avengers Threaten To Attack Oil Facilities

The Niger Delta Avengers have warned it would resume attacks on oil installations and facilities in the region.

Spokesperson of the militant group, Mr. Murdoch Agbinibo, said last Wednesday in a statement on their website that the attacks would be the “most deadly and will be targeting the deep sea operations of the multinationals.”

It said its targets, in the seas off the swampland delta region, would include the Bonga Platform and the Agbami, EA and Akpo fields. The militants also said they would target the Nigerian oil company Brittania-U.

Shell operates the Bonga and EA fields while Chevron is the operator of Agbami. Akpo stakeholders include Total, China’s CNOOC, Brazil’s Petrobras and Nigeria’s Sapetro.

Calling for the restructuring of Nigeria, the group said its plan to attack oil facilities in the oil-rich region of the country is due to killings and division happening in some parts of the country.

The high command of the Avengers, he said, summoned a meeting of all our operatives from across the Niger Delta to review the progress of our operations so far and deliberate on the planned actions for the future.

At the meeting held on Monday, he said: “It was agreed in that the meeting that killings and division presently playing out in Nigeria along divergent grounds makes this the perfect time to restructure this country.

“Our demand unambiguously is for the government to restructure this Country,” he said.

“On the 15th of January 2018 is the 62nd Remembrance Day of the 1956 discovery of commercial oil by Shell Darcy in the now forgotten and dejected Oloibiri Community in the Niger Delta.

Attacks on pipelines and other facilities in the Niger Delta in 2016 cut Nigeria’s crude production from a peak of 2.2 million barrels per day (mbpd) to near 1 mbpd, the lowest level seen in Nigeria in at least 30 years.