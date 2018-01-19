Anyansi-Agwu Calls For Investment In Nigerian Football

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Wednesday drew goalless with Heartland FC of Owerri in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

The Week 2 fixture saw Enyimba doing all the play and having goalkeeper Ebere Obi showing he was equal to the task.

Coach of Heartland FC, Ransom Madu, was happy with the result at the end of the day.

“I am happy with the result. My players did as instructed. It was a good match,’’ he said.

Enyimba’s coach Paul Aigbogun said his players performed well in spite of the draw.

“It was a good match all the same,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Enyimba, Felix Anyansi-Agwu, has said the only way for Nigerian football to continue flourishing was for the country to invest more in the game.

“Honestly, Nigeria lacks big-time investment in football. We need a lot of investment in football in the country. Football is all about money and it is until we do the right thing before we can get it right,” he said.

The member of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee also explained his club’s return to Calabar for their home matches in the league.

He said this was because of the delay in completing renovation work at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba.

“As soon as the contractors complete the work on the stadium, the team will go back to Aba.

“But we do not want to take chances. There are procedures and we want to follow these procedures. That is why we are back in Calabar.

“Calabar is still our adopted home and we are settled here,’’ Anyansi-Agwu said.