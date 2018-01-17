Union, FG Partner On Food Production

Atakeholders in Agriculture under the aegis of the National Agriculture, Production Cooperative Union of Nigeria (NAPCUN) South-South zone says it has perfected plan with the Federal Government to revive aggressive farming and all agricultural schemes across the local government areas in the zone to boost massive food production.

The Zonal Coordinator of NAPCUM, Rev Abraham Ijong-Iye made this known last Monday after the zonal meeting of theunion’s stakeholders held in Port Harcourt.

“NAPCUN is a special body recently empowered by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Government to register all genuine local farmers across the 774 local government areas (LGAs) in the country to boost food production”.

“Stakeholders from Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States attended the zonal NAPCUN meeting and there are indications that the future of agriculture in the zone is bright”, the zone coordinator explained.

Ijong-Iye said that over 2000 genuine farmers in various local government areas of six South-South states had been so far registered and they would soon be given financial aid and tools incentives to enable them establish and rehabilitate their farms, including fish farms and livestocks.

The South-South zonal coordinator who is also from Rivers State said Rivers State presently was ahead of its sister states in terms of registration of farmers at the rural areas for the project.

Ijong-Iye, however, charged farmers in the zone, especially in Rivers State to take advantage of the ongoing registration of genuine farmers which he said was started since February last year, 2017 and participate accordingly toward making agriculture an alternative means of economic survival in the state.

The union’s coordinator who said the registration of the local farmers might likely end by March, 2018, opined that award of incentives to registered farmers might commence in June, 2018 by the Central Bank of Nigeria and Federal Government.

