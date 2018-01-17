Slain Lawyer’s Mum Dies In Rivers Community

The mother of deceased Port Harcourt-based lawyer, Late Basil Okenne, who was killed on January 4, 2018 during a cult invasion of Egbeda community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State has died of shock as result of her son’s murder.

A Port Harcourt-based lawyer and a friend of the slain Basil Okenne, Mr. Okoha Chinonye, who disclosed this to The Tide in Port Harcourt, last Monday, said that Mrs Okenne, who had been sick over the years, gave up the ghost three days ago.

He said that her sickness had worsened when she saw the corpse of her son, who was the bread winner of the family.

Okoha expressed regrets that the lawyers had become a target for cultists in Egbeda Community.

He explained that three innocent lawyers had been felled by the assain’s bullets since cult rivalries climaxed in 2015.

Okoha therefore called on government and law enforcement agents to live up to their billings.

He said that hoodlums had taken over the community while law-abiding residents have relocated from the community.

Okoha remarked that Egbeda had been in the news in recent times for the wrong reasons.

He called on the public to report any suspicious movement to law enforcement agents.

He, however, urged the rival cult groups to drop their weapons and embrace peace.

Chidi Enyie