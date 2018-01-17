RSG, Investor Sign MoU On Estate Dev

In line with the Rivers State Government’s policy to make affordable housing available to her citizens, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with a private real estate development investor, Afriprops to build estates in the state’s new city currently undergoing construction.

Sole Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority (GPHCDA): Ambassador Desmond Akawo in his comments at the official signing and handover ceremony of the Olive Crest Estate site Afriprops, the GPHCDA head office, Friday disclosed that the estate shall occupy a land mass of 46.11 hectares at Igwuruta-ali in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Akawo said the signing of the MoU with the private investor, Afriprops was in tandem with the New Rivers Vision of Governor Nyesom Wike to provide affordable housing for Rivers people.

According to him, “it is in line with the New Rivers Vision of Chief Nyesom Wike, its desire to change the landscope of Port Harcourt and our desire to restore the old Garden City so that our people will live and work in a place that they will call their own”.

He expressed confidence that Afriprops would be able to handle the construction of buildings in the estate saying, “looking at the pedigree of the staff of Afriprops, they ’ll be able to handle this project and I have confidence because they are not just coming unto this project for the first time”.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Authority, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, assured that the government would make good its promise to deliver affordable housing, by bridging the gap in housing.

Alabraba stated that Afriprops would collaborate with the developer to build state of-the-art facilities at the estate in the new city that has been under construction since 2009.

He said, “Governor Nyesom Wike is ever committed to bridge the gap of housing and GPHCDA is very happy and willing to partner investors as Afriprops for the development of the new city”.

He further said, “our major obligation is to provide land for the development of massive housing and estates for our people. I have no doubt that Afriprops is also ready to commence work immediately as soon as all contract formalities are concluded”.

He expressed optimism, saying, “we are looking forward to an estate that will help to populate Greater Port Harcourt, because any city without people is a Ghost City.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Afriprops, Charles Njoku, said the building of Olive Crest Estate would provide job opportunities for Rivers people and bring development as well as attracting investors to the state.

Additionaly, while thanking the state government for the desire to partner with his company, he said, Olive Crest Estate, “is a mixed-use residential estate, we will also build our Regional office in this facilities, we will make this estate self-sustaining, our asset management company will also be based here”.

Tonye Nria-Dappa