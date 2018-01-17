Obuah Urges Ogonis To Support Wike …Receives 200 APC Decampees

The Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah has called on the people of Ogoni to reciprocate the good gesture of Governor Nyesom Wike in the appointment of their sons and daughters into key positions in government and the execution of several development projects in the area with their unalloyed support.

The PDP Chairman stated this last Sunday during the formal reception of over 200 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Buan Community, Ward 11 in Khana Local Government Area of the State, home town of Khana LGA APC Chairman, Chief Eric Nwibani.

Bro Obuah, represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, and Ward 11 Leader, Jerry Needam, applauded the decision of the APC decampees and their resolve to toe the path of truth, development and progress, by joining the Peoples Democratic Party, assuring that all those who left the APC and have found shelter under the big (PDP) umbrella would be given equal treatment, with no exception.

He explained that peace and development in Ogoni was most desired and paramount to the Nyesom Wike administration and that the PDP will not renege on its promises in ensuring that the people of Ogoni took the centre stage in the execution of meaningful development projects and empowerment schemes.

Bro Obuah appealed to the defectors to be of good behaviour and to avail themselves of the internal democracy, respect of members’ rights and privileges and available opportunities in the PDP.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Works, Rt. Hon Dumnamene Dekor, welcomed the APC defectors and also assured that the PDP will carry them along in the scheme of things in the LGA and the State.

He said Governor Wike truly loved the people of Ogoni and was determined to continue the second phase of Saakpenwa-Bori road to Kono Community, also in Ward 11.

On her part, the State Commissioner for Environment, Prof. Roseline Konya congratulated the defectors for abandoning the APC, in spite of the threat and intimidation by the ‘left-alone leaders’ of the APC, reiterating that they will never regret their decision to rejoin the PDP.