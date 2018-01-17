Monarch Urges Community To Embrace Peace

The people of Andoni in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have been charged to always live peaceful lives and not to indulge in acts that are likely to breach peace in the area.

King Israel Otuo gave the charge while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently.

He said that the charge became imperative sequel to the ugly situation that occurred in Unyeada on New Year Day.

Otuo stressed that it was about time the people embraced peace and added that it would make room for delivery of dividends of democracy.

The monarch regretted that people could still act in a contrary way, after much had been said on the need to avoid violence.

He also commended the efforts of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over his quick response to the development on New Year Day.

According to him, a detachment of policemen was quickly dispatched to the troubled zone on the Governor’s order.

He pointed out that such was a better way to demonstrate that the state’s chief executive was a man of peace.

The Unyeada monarch, maintained that no meaningful development could take place in a violent environment and added that the time to embrace peace was now.

The traditional ruler also made case on the need to identify all idle people in the area whose activities and source of income appear suspicious and report same to the police for appropriate action.

On the way forward, he called on the state government to consider the issue of employment for the youth, as according to him, it has a way of discouraging violence.

He particularly called for the establishment of a skills acquisition centre in Unyeada and its environs and hinted that it would drastically reduce the temptation of joining cult groups .