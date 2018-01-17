MFN To Organise Championships, Workshops

Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN) says preparations are on top gear to organize seminars and championships in three states.

The President of MFN, Comrade Paul Egonu made this known in an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday in Port Harcourt, saying that the association is poised to make the sport a scoring one.

According to him, the acceptability of Muaythai in Nigeria is now very high, adding that the organization have fighters that can win medals in world Muaythai Championship, because they are technically sound.

“MFN has concluded arrangement to ensure that there are championships before the year will come to an end, apart that we are also prepared to organize workshops and seminars for our coaches, referees and athletes” Comrade Egonu said.

The President used the forum to appeal to National Sports Commission (NSC) and Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) to always support the association in all ramifications.

Last December, Nigerian athletes and officials were denied to participate at the first African Muaythai Championship, in Morocco, as the World Muaythai Federation did not send confirmation letter to MFN.

He further revealed that about 26 states in Nigeria is currently practicing Muaythai.

Tonye Orabere