Loss To Zambia Hurts Uganda’s Coach

In the wake of their 3-1 loss against Zambia in the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship this past weekend, Uganda’s Coach, Sebastien Desabre is a disappointed man.

However, the Cranes mentor said he is happy with how his men applied themselves after a brilliant first half.

“We had a good start and had a chance to open the scores early in the game,” Desabre told reporters after the game.

“The first half was 50-50. It is disappointing we had a lot of chances, but couldn’t convert.

“It was an open game and Zambia played fast attacking game and my team controlled. The second half was difficult for my players physically in the opening 25 minutes.

“Then we conceded and the third goal was as a result of a mistake by our goalkeeper (Benjamin Ochan). We showed quality and good organization.

“We have two more games left and I will try to improve the physical aspect of our play, he said.”

The former Wydad Casablanca, Ismaily and Asec Mimosas coach also admitted he still has to learn his players strengths after just 10 days in charge.

“I’m still discovering my players after taking charge 10 days ago. It is always difficult to start with a competition of this magnitude,” adds Desabre.

The Cranes will return to action on Thursday against Namibia who beat Ivory Coast 1-0 in their opening game.