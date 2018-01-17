Exchange Regulation Gets New Head

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has promoted Ms Tinuade Awe to be the Executive Director, Regulation Division at the Exchange with effect from January 1, 2018.

According to the statement by NSE, last Monday, the Chief Executive Officer of the Exchange, Mr Oscar Onyema said the promotion was well deserved and an indication of great career advancement opportunities that exist in NSE.

NSE CEO said he looks forward to working with Ms Awe in this new function to build a globally competitive self-regulatory organisation.

Prior to Awe’s promotion, she was the General Manager, Legal and Regulation of NSE. She also served as secretary to the council of the Exchange from January 2011 to October 2015.

Awe joined NSE in a consulting capacity in August 2010 and became fully an employee two years later, in August 2012. Since then, she has been a member of the executive committee of the Exchange.

Awe graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University as the best female student in the faculty of law with LL.B degree.

The Director also finished at the Nigerian Law School with First Class Honours, graduating as the best over-all student.

She holds LL.M Degree from Harvard Law School and became London H. Gammon Fellow.

She graduated with merit also from London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Responding to the promotion, Awe described the elevation as humbling and stated her preparedness to give her best in ensuring the growth and development of the Exchange.

The Director promised to continue to provide quality service to NSE, adding that she would fully embrace and deploy technology to serve the regulatory purposes as well as relate with other regulators to better the lot of the Nigerian market.

As Executive Director, Regulation in NSE’s revised organisation structure, Ms Awe has oversight functions for the following terms: “Broker Dealer Regulation, listing Regulation, market surveillance and investigation, as well as regulation technology.