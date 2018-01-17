CHAN 2018: Draw Not Setback For Nigeria -Yusuf

Nigeria coach, Salisu Yusuf feels that the Super Eagles’ stalemate against Rwanda is not a setback for his side last Monday night.

The two sides played to a goalless draw in their first 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group C match which took place at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, Morocco.

“Generally, it is not a setback because we created chances,” Yusuf said.

“And we couldn’t score, but if we keep creating chances and hopefully take them, “we can beat any team in this tournament.”

Meanwhile, Rwanda coach Aintone Hey stated that their game plan worked on the night when speaking at the post-match conference alongside Yusuf.

“It was our idea to defend well and push for a goal towards the latter part of the game,” he said.

“It has worked for us even though we were a bit lucky.

“But all in all, we are happy with the result because it was what we wanted.”

Nigeria will face Libya in their next group match in Tangier on Friday, while Rwanda are scheduled to take on Equatorial Guinea on the same day.