Boko Haram Kills Scores In Adamawa

Boko Haram insurgents have killed and abducted many in a fresh attack on Pallam community in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Residents, local officials confirmed, yesterday, that the attack came barely a week after the terrorists launched a similar attack on neighbouring Wanu, Kamale and Kafin Hausa communities of Michika and Madagali areas.

The attack comes a day after the leader of Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau issued a fresh video message where he insisted that he was hale and hearty, contrary to reports by the military and the Federal Government that the dissident sect leader has been seriously injured.

Pallam is the hometown of the Deputy Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Tsamdu.

Fleeing residents told newsmen that the onslaught lasted for about five hours.

“They sneaked into our town Pallam, midnight at about 11 p.m., and started shooting sporadically, killing and burning houses. They (Boko Haram) abducted some of our people mostly men.

“I escaped by the whiskers and fled into a nearby hiding place before escaping; no soldier came to our rescue. For now I can’t tell the exact figures of the casualty. It was terrible!’’ a fleeing resident, Abamu Japhet, said.

Confirming the Monday night attack, a member representing Madagali, Michika at the House of Representatives, Adamu Kamale, said the terrorists, “killed even livestock, looted and burnt many houses.”

“I had a distress call that they have again launched night attack at Pallam. As I am talking to you now, the casualty figures is yet to be ascertained but they killed and abducted people and also burnt houses. Even before this attack, the terrorists had earlier ransacked Wanu, Kamale and Kafin Hausa communities. In fact, hardly a day will pass without attack, let the government wake up.

“We want President Muhammadu Buhari to visit us and see the horrible scenario being meted on our communities,’’ he said.