Banigo Harps On Love, Forgiveness

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged the Rivers people to embrace the New Year with a new and better attitude.

Banigo stated this shortly after an unscheduled inspection of her office complex at Government House, Port Harcourt to ascertain the level of the ongoing rehabilitation work and the compliance of staff to duties.

“I like to recommend to all Rivers people that we should embrace this New Year with a new and better attitude, with love and forgiveness, eschew all bitterness, embrace love and the fresh dew that the Almighty God has given to us, because He will crown this year with gifts and all-round blessings” Banigo said.

According to the deputy governor, “This is a New Year, and we have to address it with a new attitude, new levels of sanitation and hygiene, because when we allow new ideas to come in, it will enable us to fulfil the purpose for which God has brought us to where we are”.

She called for more support to the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration, noting that the government was geared to further deliver on its promises to Rivers people.