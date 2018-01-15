Wike Sacks Three CTC Bosses …Summons Contractor, Ministry Officials Over Mother, Child Hospital

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has ordered the removal of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of three local government areas for imposing levies on corporate bodies in their local government areas.

A press statement issued last Saturday, by the Special Assistant on Electronic Media to the Governor, Simeon Nwakaudu said the affected chairmen should hand over to the Heads of Personnel Management (HPMs) in their respective local governments with immediate effect.

The affected chairmen include Mrs. Ozioma Amadi (Obio/Akpor), Charles Orlu (Port Harcourt) and Bishop West (Ikwerre).

The governor had warned local government chairmen against compelling companies in their local government areas to pay levies.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has summoned the contractor and officials of the state Ministry of Health to explain the reason behind the slow pace of work at the Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt.

Speaking after inspecting the building project, last Saturday, Wike said that the percentage of work done was not commensurate with the funds released so far for the project.

Wike explained that the state government had to cancel the partnership with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on the project after the commission failed to pay their own counterpart funds after receiving N400million from the Rivers State Government.

The governor said: “As I speak with you, we have released the final tranche of payment for the completion of the project. We expect that work should have gone beyond this level of completion.

“We have also released 70 per cent of funds for the purchase of equipment for the Mother and Child Hospital”.

Wike said that the project will be delivered as part of the third-year anniversary of his administration.

The governor also visited the sites for the construction of the Cinema and Restaurants at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and the Judges’ Quarters in Port Harcourt.

He charged the contractor at the site of the cinema and restaurants to expedite action to ensure that the work was completed by May.

Wike said that no project will be abandoned, pointing out that the state government will use the dry season maximally.

A member of the Rivers State Senior Secondary School Board, Chief Hanny Woko, accompanied the governor during the project inspection.