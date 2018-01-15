There was the Sword of Deborah before there was the song of Deborah. The Sword of Deborah symbolises Sibylline or Oracular faculty which can also be called intuitive perception. Biblical Deborah, the wife of Lapidoth was a Prophetess because she possessed the Sibylline faculty in an outstanding degree. Israel was in a state of oppression and depression and Barak, the military Commander, was hesitant to take Deborah’s instructions, unless she would accompany the army. The oppressors under the command of Sisera had a superior and intimidating force. With the presence and sword of Deborah, Barak won victory over the forces of Sisera who fled to where he was killed with a nail and a hammer by Jael, wife of Heber. The song of Deborah was a remembrance or celebration song.

There is more to the Deborah story than is commonly known. The first woman in modern history to wield the sword of Deborah in a physical battle was Joan of Arc, also known as the Maid of Orleans. The Deborah story, from the Jewish Scriptures, is quite instructive because it conveys a message about the superiority of a weapon which obtuse humanity has disregarded but choose to depend on and deploy an inferior substitute.

In ancient Roman mythology, the Sibyl was a class of women who possessed a unique ability of the transmission of messages from rarefied realms of consciousness, for the guidance of humanity. The Sibylline faculty has nothing to do with fortune telling but in Oriental Culture, it is known as the ability to read the “Akashic Record”. This special ability or gift is associated with women, because, they have a lighter and wider receptivity of finer radiations than men. Humanity has erred so seriously that this peculiar feminine ability hardly manifests as it should. Deborah’s sword must be sharp!

As the medium for the transmission of messages and warnings, the Sibylline faculty operates via the cerebellum which is also known as the small or back brain. Like a mirror, the cerebellum receives the message in the form of a picture, mediated through the solar plexus. Some organs in the body such as the glands serve as instruments of connectivity, so that the message may be down-loaded by the intellectual brain or the cerebrum. Genuine sibylline transmission produces a distinct but brief picture-messages are rarely acted upon immediately because of the problem of remodeling or down-loading.

The process of transfer of intuitive picture-message to the objective section of the brain demands some transformation or modification, to compress into narrow conceptions suitable for the objective world. Interferences from the sensory brain make it difficult for people to differentiate between a genuine intuitive message and other promptings from inferior quarters. Only the sensory portion of the brain generates thoughts, sibylline faculty generates pictures, brief and clear. The intuition never errs, but sensory perception does.

It takes purity of heart, humility, abstemious and unobstrusive life-style for an individual to be able to derive the benefits of the sibylline faculty. Other requirements include absence of anxiety and obtrusiveness, coupled with the ability to keep out the intrusion of the objective senses in such matters. The calculating, domineering cleverness of intellectual senses cannot decode intuitive messages easily or even recognise the mechanism of the operations.

The Song of Deborah is a song of celebration of the recognition and application of the Sword of Deborah which is an invincible and infallible spiritual weapon. Apart from the Biblical Prophetess Deborah and the historical Joan of Arc, are there no Deborahs and Joans in Nigeria who can rise up to the nation’s plight? Are there no Baraks who can take on arrogant Siseras? We may not require any Jael with a nail and hammer to slay anyone, but are there no mothers of Siseras asking: “Why is his chariot so long in coming? Are they not finding and dividing the spoil”?

What happened in Nigeria on January 15, 1966 was fore seen, although the actors met an obtuse system and an environment overtaken by weeds. We are still paying the painful price. As we celebrate Armed Forces Remembrance Day, let us remember also that any weapon, asset or ability that is not used properly can become a liability. Obtuse pride, arrogance and vaulting ambition can blunt the edge of the sword of Deborah, especially with eyes on dividing the spoil.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize