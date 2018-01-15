Speaker Lists Achievements

The second session of the 8th Assembly commend with a plenary sitting last Tuesday during which the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani set the tone for the new year, commending the legislators for their steadfastness and commitment to effective law making.

Ibani recalled that 2017 was memorable with landmark legislative achievements and passage of various bills. He thanked God for His mercies and urged the lawmakers to continue in their service for a better Rivers State.

On his part, Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Martins Amaewhule commended his colleagues for last year’s achievements.

He, however, challenged various chairmen of the standing committees to improve on their duties by ensuring that reports come in early and is deliberated upon by the legislators appropriately.

The sitting of last Tuesday was adjourned after announcement by the Speaker informing the lawmakers that the state budget of 2018 would be presented on Thursday by the Governor.

In line with the announcement made by the speaker, the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike was in the hallowed chambers of the Assembly last Thursday to present the 2018 Appropriation Bill.

The Governor began by recounting the achievements of last year’s budget. He said, “over the past two years we have rebuilt and expanded our wards… And we are safeguarding the future of our kids through education.”

He pointed out that 2017 budget was able to create economic stability, reduce wastage and enhance accountability to engender development.

Wike said last year’s budget performed greatly at about 74 per cent and better than that of 2016.

While acknowledging that there is still a lot to be done, the Governor announced the figures for the 2018 budget.

Set at N510 billion, the budget he said is geared towards consolidating on the gains recorded in infrastructure, health, educational and tourism development.

Recurrent expenditure was put at 132 billion, while capital expenditure at N379 billion adding: “It’s important to note that consolidate revenue notwithstanding, this year’s budget is to put the state on sustainable growth”.

Responding to the budget speech, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ibani commended Wike for the pragatic steps he has taken to put the state on the path of transformation.

“After listening to your presentation, and a careful analysis sector by sector, it shows that government is ready to do its best. I believe this will enable us move beyond where we are,” Ibani remarked.

He assured that the Assembly would treat the budget expeditiously in line with laid out proceedings. The budget later passed first reading after the Majority Leader moved a motion for deliberations.