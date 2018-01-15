Senate Flays FG Over N1trn NDDC Debt

The Senator representing Delta Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Chief Peter Nwaoboshi has flayed the Federal Government’s alleged unpaid N1trillion debt to the commission, complaining that the debt will further worsen the development challenges in the Niger Delta region.

Nwaoboshi also complained that for the past 17 years, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has not paid a dime to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as part of its contribution to the funding of development projects in the region.

The senator, who also is the Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC, told journalists in Asaba, the Delta State capital, at the weekend, that the “NDDC does not even know the annual budget of the oil companies.

“So, when we came in, we invited all the oil companies, and the issue of whether it is annual budget or the real budget came up, and we read the law to them, that is the annual budget, but where is the annual budget of the oil companies?”, Nwaoboshi queried.

He said that the bill which he sponsored and which was subsequently signed into law in 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari, would address some “grey areas” which hitherto denied the NDDC adequate funds, adding that the Federal Government had allegedly shown concern in addressing major issues unsettling the commission.

While calling on the people of the region to support the development drive of the present administration in the region, Nwaoboshi disclosed that NDDC must be allowed to concentrate on its core mandate, and not get distracted by delving into areas it was not designed to operate.

According to him, “We keep on saying that Niger Delta is not being developed, we should also show some seriousness and willingness as the people of the Niger Delta to the development of that area”.

The senator explained that with support from his colleagues, irrespective of tribal leaning, it was possible for the amendment of the NDDC Act, and commended the senators for their support.