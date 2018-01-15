Presidency Alerts On Fake Herdsmen’s Tweets

The Presidency has raised an alarm over what it described as a fake tweet making the rounds from President Muhammadu Buhari on the attacks by some Fulani herdsmen on innocent Nigerians.

“A message on a fake Twitter handle purportedly belonging to President Muhammadu Buhari is in circulation,” a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, last Saturday, said.

“The spurious message seeks to justify attacks by herdsmen, saying they were only defending themselves.

“Evil doers and enemies of our country are obviously at work, seeking ways to further advance their pernicious acts,” it added.

“The message is denounced in its entirety, and President Buhari stands by his earlier condemnation of the killings in Benue and other parts of the country as dastardly and unacceptable before God and man.

“Those behind the concocted message are also enemies of God and man, who have no place in a decent society.

“The President stands by his earlier directives that all those behind wanton killings in any part of the country must be brought to book,” Adesina added.