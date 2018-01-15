Middle Belt Rejects Cattle Colonies …Proposal Insult To Nigerians – Afenifere

Following the moves by the Federal Government to introduce cattle colonies in the country as a panacea to the clashes between farmers and herdsmen, the Association of Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities (ASOMBEN) has rejected the idea, vowing never to cede any land from the geo-political zone for such project.

The pressure group, in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Sule Kwasau and Secretary, Reverend James Pam said the idea of creating grazing colonies for the Fulani herdsmen was obnoxious and objectionable.

“The idea of creating grazing colonies on our farmlands as a solution is obnoxious and objectionable to us. It’s a subtle attempt by one tribe to take over our God-given, ancestral land and eventually take over the whole country. We totally reject the idea and vouch not to cede any land for such a project,” the statement said.

The group expressed “shock and consternation over the gory killings of Benue State citizens by Fulani militia in cold blood” and sympathised with the governor, Samuel Ortom, the Tor Tiv and the entire people of the state over the tragedy.

It urged the Federal Government to live up to its responsibility of protecting life and property, accusing government of demonstrating bias in its attitude towards “the Fulani militia that terrorising the Middle Belt, the South-West, the South-South and the South-East States.”

The body warned that without adequate protection from government, the communities coming under frequent attacks from Fulani herdsmen would have no option but to arm themselves for self defence.

According to the group, “the only plausible and permanent solution to these unwarranted murderous attacks is the restructuring of Nigeria as recommended by the 2014 national conference.”

The group endorsed the decision reached by the cultural and political leaders of the South-West, South-South, South-East and Middle Belt during the recent “Handshake Across The Niger” festival that there would be no general election in 2019 if Nigeria is not restructured.

In a related development, a group christened Plateau Youth G17 Peace and Progress Forum has described the statement credited to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State against his Benue State counterpart, Governor Ortom as not only disturbing and sad but disappointing.

The group said the statement had shown clearly that Governor Lalong was yet to come to come to terms with the threats of insecurity staring at him in his state.

The group, in a statement by its coordinator, Mr DachungBagos, berated Lalong for his utterances which it said were uncharitable and without empathy to the present predicament of the people at a trying period.

“We distant ourselves completely from such careless disposition which has shown his inability to comprehend the interest of his people,” said the group.

The group enjoined Governor Ortom to remain resolute to policies and programmes that would keep his people and state safe and not be discouraged by those bent on disrupting the peace, unity, security, growth and development of the state.

Meanwhile, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said that the idea of cattle colonies was an insult to Nigerians.

In an interview with newsmen in Lagos at the weekend, the Secretary-General of the association, Chief Kehinde Arogbofa, expressed disappointment at the way and manner the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government was handling the issue of incessant clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in some parts of the country with levity.

According to Afenifere, the crisis that may be created with the establishment of cattle colonies would be worse than the open grazing system which had been rejected by many Nigerians.

Arogbofa stated, “The term colony is very insulting. Our people are being killed in their 20s and 30s by some armed men and their killers are not arrested.

“In fact, I don’t know how to describe it. I think they are only playing on words.

“It is very irritating and insulting to be throwing the idea of cattle colony at us. I think we should do the right thing; we should call a spade a spade,” he fumed.