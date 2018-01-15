Group Charges Ambode’s Appointees On Service

A group, known as Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) last Saturday charged the newly-appointed and redeployed members of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s cabinet to hit the ground running with progressive vision.

The president of the group, Aremo Hassan who made the appeal in a statement he issued, commended Ambode for the new appointments.

Hassan said that such step was born out of the progressive mind of ensuring dividends of democracy get to residents.

He said: “We heartily congratulates the newly appointed Commissioners while also advising them to hit the ground running.

“Lagos is believed to be on the fast lane of monumental growths as world and Africa’s economic hub of commerce, with endless landmark achievements in multi-sectoral developments.

“We implore the new appointees to urgently key into the progressive vision and excellent ideology sailing ship captained by the ever dynamic and pragmatic Governor of the Centre of Excellence; Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.

“Lagosians cannot enter the reverse gear nor afford to wait any longer on the purposed impact and selfless commitments of the new appointees.”

The group, however, implored the governor to appoint more vibrant youths with high intellectual acumen, for Lagos is blessed with abundance of human resources.

According to him, the group believes in the pro-activeness and decision to eject the three commissioners and inject five new ones.

Hassan, a legal practitioner, who described Ambode as a detribalised technocrat, called on residents to support Ambode in his giant strides to move the state forward.

Ambode last Thursday, dropped three commissioners and appointed five new ones.