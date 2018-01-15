Farmer Woos RSG On Hybrid Products

A local farmer in Rivers State has stressed the need for government to provide hybrid cassava stem and other products to enhance agricultural produce.

The farmer, Mr John Otugbu who made this known in an exclusive chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Monday, said that this would enable farmers to combat low production.

Otugbu noted that hybrid provision would help farmers to meet their targets, add value to their business and as well make food available in the state.

“Availability of hybrid products for farmers in the state would result to season and off season planting”, he said.

The farmer who specialised in cassava production, maintained that until the sector was given the needed attention, the issue of importation of rice and other products would not end.

He regretted that the agricultural sector was still viewed with a level of low perception and added that policy makers must do something to change the mentality.

The farmer/teacher, further hinted that Nigeria, especially the South South zone had a better climate to withstand any kind of agricultural challenge.

On the issue of job creation, he said that only the sector had the robust capacity to accommodate the army of job seekers in the country.

While calling on the youths to consider agricultural programmes, he said that all hands must be on deck to provide food for all in the country.