Degema Agog Over Gov’s Christmas Gift

The people of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State have expressed gratitude to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the Christmas package given to all the wards and units of the local government area, irrespective of party affiliations.

Speaking during the delivery of some of the items in Degema Consulate, headquarters of the local government area, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in the LGA, Hon Tonye Tiger said in the annals of the political history of the LGA, this was the first time the state government was bringing such gifts directly to the people without minding party affiliations.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for his magnanimity, and pledged the readiness of the people to continue to support his administration.

In her remarks, the Woman Leader, Hon Ngo Bob-Manuel said she was elated because of what the governor has done for the Degema people, which according to her, is the first of its kind.

“I don’t think any other governor has done this in the state before now. I thank him immensely for this, and also thank his deputy for her unflinching support to him”, Bob-Manuel further stressed.

Also speaking, a former APC stalwart in Degema, who has now pitched his tent with the PDP, Hon Sweiyi Donald Iganran, expressed gratitude to Wike for remembering the grassroots at a time like this.

He noted that it was the governor’s leadership style that prompted him to move with his supporters from APC to the PDP, and promised to work hard with his supporters to deliver more votes for the governor in future elections.